The Big Idea: Fatherhood isn’t a state men arrive at. It’s something their brains and bodies are actively building, one diaper change and bedtime story at a time.

Why It Matters: Decades of parenting research has centered mothers. Fathers have been treated as static — present or absent, helpful or not — but rarely as people undergoing their own profound biological transformation. Recent research shows that involved fathers experience measurable brain changes, testosterone shifts, and even a “cost of caregiving” that mirrors what new mothers face. Fatherhood, it turns out, is a public health issue, and an understudied one.

These ideas come from Dad Brain: The New Science of Fatherhood and How It Shapes Men’s Lives by Darby Saxbe. Darby is an award-winning clinical psychologist and professor of psychology at the University of Southern California, where she has published more than 80 peer-reviewed articles. Read on for 5 of her big ideas.

1. Great fathers are made, not born.

We might think that parents are pre-wired to provide sensitive care, but the evidence so far tells us the opposite: our brains and biology change as we gain experience with parenting. Parenting comes online with practice. This is especially true for fathers, because they are so variable, and they don’t get the benefit of pregnancy, birth, and breastfeeding to kickstart their hormones. Time and repetition shape the fathering brain and body. If fathers are nervous that they won’t have the knack of parenting their kids, the best thing they can do is to dive in and learn their children’s unique wants and needs. Every child is different, so every parent can become the world’s premier expert on their own kid.

We can think of fatherhood is a useful adaptation that gives humans (and other biparental organisms) special advantages. Children can survive without fathers, but they usually benefit when dads are in the picture. Another way to say this is that fatherhood is facultative, not obligatory. The involvement of fathers, along with other alloparents, helps make humanity flexible and resilient and may be one of the secrets to our success as a species.

Fatherhood is both innate and learned. Men are wired to care. We know that nature intended males to participate in childcare because men have brains and bodies that respond to babies and children in ways that prime nurturing and sensitive caretaking behaviors. We also know that many of these brain and biological adaptations come online when fathers invest time and practice into parenthood. The more dads invest in parenting, the more their brains and bodies change, and the more skills they develop.

We’re all born with the ability to learn French. We have brains that can hear patterns in sounds, comprehend grammatical structures, and use context clues to parse out sentences. But whether we take the opportunity to learn the language depends on our interests, choices, and culture—especially the time we spend with French-speaking people in French-speaking places. Parenting is a little like this. We are born primed to become great parents, but experience and exposure make it possible.

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2. Fathering and mothering are different, but more overlapping than distinct.

Moms and dads differ in both biology and behavior. For one thing, in fatherhood, we tend to see changes primarily in the parts of the brain that engage in higher-order thinking rather than in the emotion and reward centers, which appear more dynamic in mothers. We also know that testosterone reflects men’s reproductive priorities and changes in ways that seem to help men get ready for fatherhood.

There’s evidence that fathers parent in specific ways, such as more active, risk-taking play, greater emphasis on sports and adventure, and an affinity for parenting older kids. However, as with most of the science on gender differences, the differences within mothers or fathers are generally larger than the differences between mothers and fathers.

There are plenty of mothers who are more physically playful than fathers, and plenty of fathers who are more nurturing and patient than moms. It is very likely that when we get larger, better neurobiology studies, we’ll see that brain and hormone changes diverge widely across individuals as well. Biological sex gives us a template and tells us something about average trends, but it’s not a prescription for any one individual parent. Sex and gender probably don’t matter as much as we think when predicting how different parents operate.

Fathers vary, and they vary depending on what’s at stake in a society. Some fathers are primary caregivers, others are absent from their children’s lives, and there are many gradations in between, from dads who see their role mostly as providers to dads who plunge right into day-to-day hands-on care. This level of involvement can be shaped by how societies make their living and whether they are more cooperative or more competitive. It can also be shaped by culture, religion, politics, gender dynamics, family expectations, and lots of other stuff. It’s definitely not shaped by biology alone.

3. Biology aside, the journey into fatherhood is still transformative.

Biological mothers change in shape and size during pregnancy, making their transformation incredibly obvious. It’s easier to overlook what’s happening to fathers. But men can have an emotional reaction to their partner’s pregnancy and birth, and they undergo an identity, lifestyle, and perspective shift that parallels women’s.

We accept as a truism that motherhood changes our bodies, our health, and our priorities, but fathers are too often seen as static. If we recognize that fatherhood can change men inside and out, we can do more to support them through these transformations.

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4. Paternal transformation brings both vulnerability and opportunity.

My research has found that the very same brain changes that track with fathers’ time with their kids, motivation to parent, and involvement in parenting are also linked with their depression, anxiety, and sleep problems.

We also found that the same testosterone changes that link up with a better coparenting relationship and more engagement in parenting are linked with dads’ depression. There may be a “cost of caregiving” that is reflected in our neurobiology. When dads devote themselves to hands-on childcare, we see benefits for partners and kids (and even for dads themselves in the long run). But we also see a mental health cost and a hit to dads’ sleep. The answer isn’t for dads not to invest in parenting, but for us to work harder as a society to support caregivers, both new moms and new dads.

Fatherhood has many chapters. Whether you have kids at 21 or 51, fatherhood is lifelong. Fatherhood starts before a baby is born, and it doesn’t end when a child is out of diapers.

Boys can (and should) gain early caregiving experiences that help prepare them to be parents. In late life, fatherhood appears to be neuroprotective, linked to younger brain age and greater longevity. But fatherhood also looks different throughout your child’s life. Although much of the neurobiological research on parenting focuses on the early years, many dads enjoy parenting more as their kids get older, and teens can derive great benefits from their relationships with their fathers. And many men are embracing the grandfather role.

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5. Fatherhood never happens in isolation.

The transition to fatherhood involves other people: a child, and often a partner, as well as extended family and caregivers. Becoming a dad can connect you more to these people. It also means that the changes you are experiencing will affect the people in your life. Building a bond with a child takes time, practice, and investment, and it’s also shaped by the particular child that you have. The partner relationship may need extra attention to flourish during this time, but it can also be a source of support, both material and emotional. Fatherhood as an interpersonal experience also means that choices that dads make—like how much paternity leave to take, whether to get mental health treatment, or whether to supplement their testosterone—don’t happen in isolation but can affect the other people in their family.

The transition to fatherhood might be an inflection point for many of the health risks we care about in mid- and late life. That includes obesity and heart disease. It also includes mental health, for both moms and dads. Fathers’ involvement in childrearing can also shape children’s welfare—their risk of falling into poverty, their health, their rates of behavioral problems, learning difficulties, and even their future involvement with the criminal justice system. Poor health and crime are both costly to society. And the falling global birth rate threatens our future economic security. Fatherhood isn’t just an individual choice but a public good. We should treat it that way when we think about public policies that might support fathers. What if paternity leave is the secret weapon that can bring down men’s heart disease risk, maternal depression rates, or child poverty? Investing in fathers might be smart public policy.

However, there’s still plenty we don’t know yet about fathers. Fathers have been left out of so much parenting research and programming. There are big gaps in what we know. Fathers are interesting and deserving of study, precisely because they are so variable yet have the potential to make huge contributions to children’s lives.