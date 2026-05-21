The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

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Melissa Reeve's avatar
Melissa Reeve
2h

I wrote the book Hyperadaptive to help organizations answer 'How do we reinvent ourselves for the age of AI while keeping the business running?" It draws on powerful case studies and extends organizational research to provide a blueprint for organizations wrestling with the people side of AI transformaiton.

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