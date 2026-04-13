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The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

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Lebo Von Lo-Debar's avatar
Lebo Von Lo-Debar
8h

I have solved this problem with a new work schedule I wrote about in my book.

The 15-Day Work Month (5-days on, 5-days off) 73-Week Business Calendar.

Unfortunately, the democrat&republican politicians will never approve of it, because it doesn't serve their corporate sponsors/donors.

Lebo Von Lo~Debar

Former/Always 82nd Airborne Infantryman, Disabled Veteran for Life, & Author of the book, "The Separation of Corporation and State" subtitled "Common Sense and the Two-Party Crisis" Available on Amazon.

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