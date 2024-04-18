What is the Book of the Day?

Imagine starting your day with a burst of inspiration—our Book of the Day newsletter by the Next Big Idea Club delivers exactly that. Every morning, we curate a transformative book and serve you a “Book Bite” straight from the authors themselves, so you can read or listen to the key insights in your preferred format. We offer an author-driven experience with actionable takeaways that fuel your creativity and innovation.

Whether you're a busy professional or a lifelong learner, our succinct insights and actionable takeaways help you unlock the power of great ideas in just minutes. Elevate your mind and ignite your next big idea with us!

Be part of a community of people who share your curiosity and passion for learning. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

Why subscribe?

Keep up with the latest thinking in business, psychology, science, happiness, health, productivity and much more. Subscribers will be “reading” over 250 books per year. How many books are you currently reading?

Member benefits include:

Full access to the Next Big Idea App and thousands of Book Bites, e-courses and ad-free episodes of the Next Big Idea podcast.

Invitations to live author Q&As

Invitation to live virtual book chats with fellow members

Supports free Next Big Idea App memberships for students and first responders

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Sponsorship opportunities

Ready to reach 84,000+ curious readers? Promote your brand, book, or product to an audience passionate about big ideas. Our subscribers: 65% executives and senior managers | $150K+ avg. household income. Align your brand with forward-thinking ideas and gain visibility with a highly receptive demographic. We offer several promotional packages to align with your budget.

Request sponsor kit

What is the Next Big Idea Club?

The Next Big Idea Club delivers the newest, most important nonfiction books of the year. Curated by bestselling authors Malcolm Gladwell, Adam Grant, Susan Cain, and Daniel Pink.