Unlock Your Inner Athlete
New insights from elite trainers and cutting-edge labs show you how to land, bend, and move with joy—and without pain.
18 hrs ago
Michael Kovnat
and
Henry Abbott
The Ultimate Brain Hack? Talking.
A psycholinguist reveals how the simple act of speaking—even to yourself—can sharpen your mind, regulate your emotions, and protect your brain as you…
Jun 10
Michael Kovnat
Where Were You During the AI Revolution?
Hopefully not still wondering if ChatGPT was just a fad. Here’s how the pros are getting ahead before it’s too late.
Jun 9
Michael Kovnat
10 of the Best Psychology Books of 2025 (So Far)
A better life begins with a better mental game—and these authors are here to coach you through it.
Jun 7
Panio Gianopoulos
This Week: It's Cool To Be Kind
Three smart writers showed us how to level up our emotional intelligence this week.
Jun 6
Michael Kovnat
No New Things: The 30-Day Detox Your Closet—and Brain—Desperately Needs
How to quit impulsive shopping, save serious money, and rediscover what actually matters.
Jun 5
Michael Kovnat
This Noise Is Killing You
From sleepless nights to hidden hearing loss, modern soundscapes are wrecking our bodies. Here's how to fight back.
Jun 4
Michael Kovnat
and
Chris Berdik
Are You a Bad Friend? Probably, But That's OK.
A historian shares five surprising lessons from the past that can help us forge stronger, more realistic friendships today.
Jun 3
Michael Kovnat
and
Tiffany Watt Smith
5 Tiny Actions That Create Massive Leadership Impact
From sticky recognition to meaningful connection, these small mindset shifts will make you a better leader at work and at home.
Jun 2
Michael Kovnat
27 Smart Books to Read This June
The best new nonfiction coming out this month, handpicked for curious minds.
Jun 1
Panio Gianopoulos
May 2025
10 Books for Life After Graduation
If someone you know has finally got that diploma, help them keep learning with one of these great reads.
May 31
Panio Gianopoulos
This Week: Are You a Bad Friend?
How to win at friendship, how to stop being a victim, and other big ideas we came across this week.
May 30
Michael Kovnat
