The Big Idea: Flourishing isn’t something you achieve—it’s something that emerges when the right conditions are in place. It’s less about winning and more about growing, together.

Why it matters: Most of us have been taught to optimize our lives like a scoreboard—more productivity, more success, more achievement. But that mindset often drains meaning and connection. Joy, purpose, and fulfillment tend to arise not from self-improvement, but from shared attention, relationships, and environments that invite growth.

Try this today: Notice one small condition you could change to invite connection—a better question, a moment of stillness, a shared meal, a pause to say “tell me more.” Don’t overhaul your life. Adjust the environment and see what grows.

These ideas come from the new book Flourish: The Art of Building Meaning, Joy, and Fulfillment by Daniel Coyle, author of the previous bestsellers The Talent Code and The Culture Code.

1. You’re built to flourish.

One of the most hopeful scientific findings is that flourishing isn’t rare or mystical. It’s a natural human process that emerges when the right conditions exist.

Think about moments when you’ve felt most alive: a team clicking, a deep conversation, a shared effort that mattered. Those moments aren’t exceptions. They’re signals. They show us what human systems are designed to create—not just individual achievement, but shared growth.

A simple example comes from a Paris neighborhood called Petit Montrouge. For years, it was disconnected and impersonal. Then one Sunday, residents tried a simple experiment: an 800-foot communal table for the biggest potluck in Paris history.

Afterward, people were invited to self-organize around shared interests, like biking, food, art, or parenting. Over time, the neighborhood transformed into something that feels like a village. Nothing about the people changed. The conditions did. When conditions invite connection and shared meaning, people respond because the capacity to flourish is built into us.

2. Pay attention to your attentional health.

We’re living through an attentional crisis—distraction, fragmentation, with everything urgent and empty at the same time. One reason this is happening is because we don’t have a clear science-based model for attentional health. It’s like trying to eat healthier without understanding protein, carbs, and fats. We’re making choices about our attention without knowing what it’s made of.

Flourishing people offer us a model for attentional health that is built on a simple idea: you don’t have one type of attention—you have two, and they compete:

Task attention . It’s narrow, fast, and efficient. It’s for control. It helps you execute, solve problems, and get things done.

Relational attention. It’s wider and more human. It tunes into emotion, context, and other people. It’s the source of trust, creativity, intuition, and meaningful connection.

That’s why flourishing people deliberately create spaces of receptive stillness where relational attention can come online—pauses, shared questions, moments of presence.

You can see this at Zingerman’s, an Ann Arbor deli that has bloomed into a $90 million community of businesses. When new employees arrive, orientation doesn’t begin with rules or metrics. It begins with people sharing stories of who they are, where they come from, and why they chose to be there. They learn the history of the place, taste the food together, and talk about values and goals that extend beyond the job.

All this is deliberate. It shifts attention away from tasks and toward relationships. When attention changes, everything changes. The type of attention you bring to the world determines the world you experience.

3. Ask deep questions.

One of the most reliable ways flourishing groups create meaning is by exploring deep questions. Deep questions don’t deliver quick answers. They are open, personal, and invite connection. They work like lanterns, widening awareness toward what matters.

You see this with leaders like Penn State basketball coach Mike Rhoades, who puts players into small groups and asks them to share what he calls the four H’s:

Who’s your hero ?

What was your biggest heartbreak ?

What’s your family’s history ?

What is your hope for the coming year?

Questions don’t have to be big to be deep. For instance, ask: “What mattered most there? What surprised you? Where did we feel most connected, or disconnected?” One of my favorites is to ask what’s energizing someone right now, then ask them why. And then pose the best question ever created: Tell me more.

Flourishing groups build deep questions into their rhythm: storytelling, after-action reviews, quiet moments of sense-making. They understand meaning doesn’t come from certainty. It comes from exploring questions that really matter, together.

4. Embrace the squiggly path.

We tend to treat messiness and uncertainty as a sign that something is wrong. In flourishing groups, however, messiness is a sign that something alive is happening. The key distinction here is between two types of systems:

Complicated systems fit together the same way every time. You can follow instructions step-by-step and reliably get the same result. Like an assembly line building a Ferrari.

Complex systems change as you interact with them. It’s not like building a Ferrari; it’s like raising a teenager. Everything you do changes the system. It adapts. It surprises you. It’s never a straight line.

The world—and your life and career—is not complicated, it’s complex. Don’t fight the squiggle; plan for it. Treat wrong turns as information. Expect early versions to be rough. Because flourishing comes from embracing the mess and learning to explore it, together.

5. Look for yellow doors.

Most of us go through life noticing pathways that are clearly open—the green doors—and those that are clearly closed—the red doors. But flourishing people are unusually good at noticing yellow doors.

Yellow doors are small signals of curiosity, energy, or connection that invite exploration. A yellow door might be an offhand comment. A side interest. A half-formed idea. Something that doesn’t fit the plan, but sparks life. Most systems train us to ignore these signals in favor of efficiency and certainty. But flourishing people pause and ask, What’s here? What might grow if we step through this together?

“Yellow doors are small signals of curiosity, energy, or connection that invite exploration.”

It happens in a team meeting when someone says, almost as an aside: “I’ve been thinking about something…” In many places, that moment gets skipped so the agenda can move on. In flourishing groups, that’s a yellow door. Someone slows down and says, “Say more.”

Flourishing doesn’t come from forcing progress. It comes from noticing possibility and having the courage to follow it, together.

